Parents demand ‘Justice’ year after tragic death of Arsenal Youth player; what happened?

Almost a year ago, former Arsenal Youth Player Billy Vigler died tragically doing the thing which he loved most. On the pitch, playing football. The 21-year-old was playing for football club Chichester in an away match against Wingate & Finchley at Barnet in North London after feeling contact from one of the players near the touchline. His head collided with the concrete-block perimeter, which was less than three meters from the touchline.

The aspiring footballer was in an induced coma and underwent surgery, but it did not help, as Billy passed away a couple of days later.

“We want justice,” said his father Keith, speaking to The Athletic. We want to know why Billy had to lose his life for anything to happen.”