Big-spending Chelsea wrapping up busy end to transfer window

Chelsea has already spent more in the January transfer window — around $225 million — than every club in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined.

The London team might not be finished.

The final day of the window was another busy one for Chelsea and its new American ownership, with the club negotiating with Benfica in the hope of signing Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez for a British-record fee of 105 million pounds ($130 million) after selling Jorginho to Premier League leader Arsenal. Hakim Ziyech could also leave Chelsea to join Paris Saint-Germain on loan.

Seven players have already arrived at Stamford Bridge this month, including Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk in a deal worth around $108 million and France center back Benoît Badiashile for $40 million.

Cesare Casadei will spend the rest of the season on loan at Reading. Good luck, Cesare! 👊 pic.twitter.com/XLKgVZF5zE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 30, 2023

If Fernandez joins, that would take Chelsea’s spending up to around $350 million in January.

This comes after Chelsea spent around $280 million in Europe’s summer transfer window, the first under the new ownership fronted by Todd Boehly following the purchase of the club for $2.5 billion in May.

Chelsea has handed new players long contracts — as much as 8 1/2 years for Mudryk, for example — to allow the club to spread the cost of the signings over the length of the deal and comply with financial fair-play regulations.

Fernandez would be the most expensive signing of the lot, with the fee for the 22-year-old World Cup winner surpassing the 100 million pounds (then $139 million) Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.

If Fernandez joins, that would take Chelsea’s spending up to around 0 million in January. (REUTERS/FILE) If Fernandez joins, that would take Chelsea’s spending up to around 0 million in January. (REUTERS/FILE)

Fernandez only joined Benfica from Argentine club River Plate in August, for a reported fee of around $10 million.

Advertisement

Chelsea will hope its latest spending spree helps the team climb the Premier League standings — it is currently in 10th place, 10 points off the top four — in a late attempt to qualify for the Champions League.

JORGINHO TO ARSENAL

Italy international Jorginho has cost Arsenal a reported 12 million pounds ($14.75 million) in a move that gives the league leaders an extra option in midfield in their bid to win a first top-flight title since 2004.

Arsenal made a late move in the transfer window to strengthen its central-midfield department, with Mohamed Elneny — a backup to first-choice holding midfielder Thomas Partey — ruled out for a lengthy period Tuesday because of injury.

Advertisement

Attempts to sign Ecuador international Moises Caideco from Brighton were rebuffed last week, leading Arsenal to turn to Jorginho, who helped Italy win the European Championship in 2021.

💬 “Jorginho is a midfield player with intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and International experience. He has won in his career, but he still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here.” The boss on Jorginho 💪 pic.twitter.com/8bsP2e2rT9 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 1, 2023

He spent 4 1/2 years at Chelsea after joining from Napoli and was no longer a regular player at Chelsea under manager Graham Potter.

Arsenal also loaned out midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga to Crystal Palace and 19-year-old Brazilian forward Marquinhos, who is midway through his first season at the club, to second-tier Norwich to get more first-team action.

CANCELO LEAVES CITY

Manchester City sent Joao Cancelo on loan to Bayern Munich for the rest of the season, with the Portugal fullback having fallen out of favor with manager Pep Guardiola since the World Cup.

The German champions have the option to make the transfer permanent for a fee of 70 million euros ($76 million).

Cancelo was one of City’s key players last season but Guardiola feels the team can do without the attacking, versatile defender after a recent tactical switch and the emergence of 18-year-old right back Rico Lewis.

TOTTENHAM’S RIGHT BACKS

Advertisement

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte places a lot of importance in his wing backs and the club switched around the players on the right side on deadline day.

Spain wing back Pedro Porro joined from Sporting in Portugal on loan, with Tottenham obliged to buy him for a reported 39 million pounds ($48 million) at the end of the season. To make room in the squad, Tottenham sent Djed Spence on loan to Rennes in France and mutually agreed to the termination of Matt Doherty’s contract to enable him to join Atletico Madrid in Spain.

FOREST AND BOURNEMOUTH ACTIVE

Advertisement

Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth were busy bolstering their squads for their bids to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Forest brought in three players — the signature signing being Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas on loan from Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of the season. Felipe, a 33-year-old Brazilian central defender, arrived from Atletico and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey came from Newcastle.

Advertisement

Bournemouth signed Dynamo Kyiv defender Illia Zabarnyi, who is highly rated having won 24 caps for Ukraine by the age of 20, and Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traorè from Italian team Sassuolo on an initial loan agreement which will become permanent at the end of the season for a further five years.

Leeds signed center back Diogo Monteiro, who has been a captain of Portugal’s youth teams, from Swiss team Servette while Australia defender Harry Souttar, who impressed at the World Cup, joined Leicester from second-tier Stoke.