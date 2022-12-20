‘Big failure’: Lothar Matthaus blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for his ‘ego trips’ and damaging his ‘own legacy’

Former German footballer Lothar Matthaus has called Ronaldo as “big failure” in the world cup, and blamed his “ego” for destroying his “legacy”.

“With his ego trips, Ronaldo has damaged the team and himself. There is no doubt that he was a great player and an absolutely lethal finisher. But now he has damaged his legacy. I find it hard to think that he can find a place in a team. I kind of feel sorry for Ronaldo,” Matthaus told Bild.

“Ronaldo is of course a big failure of the World Cup, the opposite of Messi. [Messi is] the absolute winner. He deserves it because he has given me and all football fans great joy with his qualities and the way he plays over 17-18 years. For me, Messi is the player of the millennium.”

The 61-year-old Matthaus who has played in 5 world cups also took potshots against Germany’s football team in the world cup. Particularly, the management.

“Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said before the first game: ‘No more ‘One Love’ armbands. Period. The German FA never put the full stop, just a comma. That contributed to the disaster”, he said.

“Our team played better than many have judged. But I don’t want to fully protect them, of course there are sporting mistakes that were made. However, there were other background noises that got in the way of focusing on football – and that’s what this is all about. a World Championship”

Through the world cup, the former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, who Ronaldo has labelled as his “favourite captain”, had come out in support.



“He has to do his talking on the pitch. I hope he performs on the pitch and I believe he will. He can shut a few people up, all the idiots who have been criticising him,” was what Keane said at the start of the world cup.

And when Ronaldo was benched for the game against Switzerland, Roy Keane again spoke up in support.

“Are footballers supposed to be perfect? Cristiano Ronaldo had this attitude 10 years ago, but the following game he would score a hat trick, and he was 27 – everyone would forgive him. People say that he makes teams worse – Juventus haven’t done anything since he left them a couple of years ago. Against Switzerland, the Portugal manager made a correct decision to replace Ronaldo with someone who offered more mobility up front. He [Goncalo Ramos] scores a hat trick, and everyone looks straight to Ronaldo. I always thought there could be a chance that Ronaldo wouldn’t start a World Cup knockout game for Portugal – he’s 37!”