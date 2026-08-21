Bhaichung Bhutia urges Indian football fans to ‘boycott’ Brazil friendly

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia has said that fans should boycott the team’s friendly against Brazil later this year. Bhutia said that the money being spent on organising that match alone is better spent elsewhere in the development of football in West Bengal.

“Boycott that Brazil match. Then I think that is a big message. Then every organiser, every federation will think twice,” Bhaichung said on 420 Grams.

“If the Bengal government is going to pay or try and raise [money] for this match, please raise it for Bengal to have the next few gold medals in the Commonwealth Games,” Bhutia said.