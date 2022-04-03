‘Better Together’: FIFA releases official song of Qatar World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 which will be held in Qatar released its official soundtrack – Hayya Hayya (Better Together) by artists Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and Aisha.

This will be the first time that the tournament’s soundtrack will feature a multi-song collection, with international artistes showcasing diverse musical genres that span the world, setting the tone for a truly global celebration.

In a statement released, the governing body of football said that with the announcement of the single and the official soundtrack, it continues to build on the FIFA Sound strategy announced in early 2021 and to connect with audiences worldwide through the shared passions of football and music.

The entertainment strategy was conceived to create innovative and meaningful connections between football fans, music enthusiasts, players, artists, and the game and songs they all love.

“When I first heard the song, I was instantly put in a good mood, It’s a celebration, it embodies everything the FIFA World Cup stands for. People from all around the world coming together, and I just love that message,” said Trinidad Cardona.

“I am blessed and honoured to exist in these exciting times, where I get to witness and be part of this huge milestone for my country, Qatar. The song’s message of togetherness and joy resonated with me as joy was present with us throughout the journey of making this song. It is a dream come true to perform for the FIFA World Cup final draw and be part of such an important song,” Cardona added.

“By bringing together voices from the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, this song symbolises how music – and football – can unite the world,” said FIFA Chief Commercial Officer Kay Madati. “As part of FIFA’s revamped music strategy, the multi-song soundtrack will bring passionate fans closer to the spirit of the FIFA World Cup like never before,” he added.