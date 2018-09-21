Best FIFA Football Awards: Categories, nominees, date and time in IST

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah are the final nominees for Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award. Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah are the final nominees for Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

The Best FIFA Football Awards are scheduled to take place on Monday in a star-studded show at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The Best FIFA Men’s Player final contenders include Cristiano Ronaldo and first-time nominees Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah. Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who had featured in the top three for 11 straight years, failed to make it to FIFA Player of Year shortlist this year.

FIFA’s original shortlist of ten has now been slimmed down to three following voting from fans, journalists, national team coaches and national team captains. One of them will be stepping up on September 24 to receive this prestigious award in London. The Best Awards have been presented by the governing body since 2016 and are aimed at reviving the old FIFA World Player of the Year prize, which was merged with the Ballon d’Or in 2010.

Here is the full list of finalists:

Men’s Player

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus, formerly Real Madrid)

# Won the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid

# Finished 2017/18 as the Champion League’s top scorer (15)

# Won FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017

Luka Modric (CRO/Real Madrid)

# Captained Croatia to their first ever FIFA World Cup Final

# Won the Golden Ball at Russia 2018

# Helped Real Madrid win Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup

Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool)

# Helped Liverpool to UEFA Champions League final in maiden season

# Netted 32 goals during English Premier League campaign, setting new scoring record

# Finished joint-second in 2017/18 Champions League scoring chart

Women’s Player

Ada Hegerberg (NOR/Olympique Lyon Feminin)

# Helped Lyon win Ligue 1 Feminine, with 31 goals in just 20 appearances

# Won UEFA Women’s Champions League and set new competition record of 15 goals in one edition

# Named in UEFA Women’s Champions League squad of the tournament

Dzsenifer Marozsan (GER/Olympique Lyon Feminin)

# Won league and UEFA Women’s Champions League double with Lyon

# Captained Germany to five wins in six Women’s World Cup qualifying games

# Named in UEFA Women’s Champions League squad of the tournament

Marta (BRA/Orlando Pride)

# Scored 13 goals, laid on six assists in helping Orlando Pride to NWSL play-offs

# Named in the NWSL Best XI, the league’s team of the season

# Captained Brazil to Copa America Femenina title, winning all seven games at the finals

Men’s Coach

Zlatko Dalic (CRO/Croatia national team)

# Took Croatia to their first FIFA World Cup Final

# Led them to historic match in Moscow after just nine months in the job

# Were one of only three teams to secure three group wins

Didier Deschamps (FRA/France national team)

# Won the FIFA World Cup

# Became only the third man to do so as a player and coach

# Has taken charge of more games for France than anyone else

Zinedine Zidane (FRA/formerly Real Madrid)

# Clinched a third-straight UEFA Champions League title

# Became first coach to win three in a row

# Left Real Madrid with a 70 per cent win ratio

Women’s Coach

Reynald Pedros (FRA/Olympique Lyon Feminin)

# Saw his side to league and UEFA Women’s Champions League double

# Lyon were unbeaten in the Division 1 Feminine

# Also guided the team to the Coupe de France Feminine final

Asako Takakura (JPN/Japan women’s national team)

# Guided Nadeshiko to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup title

# Defeated Australia in the final to lift the trophy

# Her side conceded just twice in five games en route to victory

Sarina Wiegman (NED/Netherlands women’s national team)

# Dutch make undefeated start to Women’s World Cup qualifying

# Leeuwinnen scored 21 without conceding in first seven games on road to France 2019

# The Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2017 led her side to Algarve Cup final

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (BEL/Real Madrid, formerly Chelsea)

# Won the adidas Golden Glove at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

# Helped Belgium to clinch bronze in Russia

# Kept 15 English Premier League clean sheets last season

Hugo Lloris (FRA/Tottenham Hotspur)

# Captained France to World Cup glory in Russia

# Kept clean sheets in four games on the way to the final

# Was also unbeaten in 15 Premier League matches with Spurs

Kasper Schmeichel (DEN/Leicester City)

# Saved 91% of shots faced at Russia 2018, more than anyone who played more than once

# Saved three penalties in the Round of 16 match against Croatia

# Set a new record unbeaten streak for Denmark, not conceding for 572 minutes

Puskas Award

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Denis Cheryshev (Russia)

The hosts exit at the quarter-finals, but Denis @Cheryshev signs off Russia 2018 with another fantastic goal 🚀 Do you think it should win @Hyundai_Global #WorldCupGOT? 👀 TV listings 👉 https://t.co/xliHcxWvEO

📺 Highlights 👉 https://t.co/LOdKDX2Cwn pic.twitter.com/VEm9OnTCZS — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018

Lazaros Christodoulopoulos (AEK Athens)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro)

Cruzeiro beat rivals America 1-0 at the Mineirão thanks to this amazing goal by Arrascaeta pic.twitter.com/ubMLrv1LjS — BEComps 🇧🇷 (@BEComps) February 4, 2018

Riley McGree (Newcastle Jets)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Benjamin Pavard (France)

Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Noel Gallagher will perform at the ceremony in London, entertaining the biggest stars from around the world of football in attendance, and millions of fans watching around the world.

The selection panel to shortlist the initial Best Men’s Player and Best Men’s Coach awards include a host of former footballing greats such as Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Kaka, Fabio Capello and Ronaldo (from Brazil).

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm local time which is 11 pm IST on Monday. Get live updates from the Best FIFA Football awards ceremony at IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd