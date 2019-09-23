The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, IST, nominations, all you need to know

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 Live Streaming: The ceremony for The Best FIFA Football Awards for the 2018/19 season will be held on Monday in Milan, Italy. Among the awards to be given out are The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper and also the FIFA Puskas Award.
The voting to decide the winners for each of the awards took place from July 31 to August 19, and was equally weighted between fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains.
The timeline for this year’s award is from July 16, 2018, to July 19, 2019.
The Best FIFA Men’s Player:
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal/Juventus
Lionel Messi, Argentina/Barcelona
Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands/Liverpool
The Best FIFA Women’s Player:
Lucy Bronze, England/Olympique Lyonnais Feminin
Alex Morgan, USA/Orlando Pride
Megan Rapinoe, USA/Reign FC
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:
Pep Guardiola, Spain/Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp, Germany/Liverpool
Mauricio Pochettino, Argentina/Tottenham Hotspur
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:
Jill Ellis, England/USA
Phil Neville, England/England
Sarina Wiegman, Netherlands/Netherlands
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:
Alisson Becker, Brazil/Liverpool
Ederson, Brazil/Manchester City
Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Germany/Barcelona
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
Christiane Endler, Chile/Paris Saint-Germain
Hedvig Lindahl, Sweden/Chelsea/VfL Wolfsburg
Sari van Veenendaal, Netherlands/Arsenal/Atlético Madrid
FIFA Puskas Award:
Lionel Messi (Argentina): FC Barcelona vs Real Betis (La Liga, 17 March 2019)
Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia): River Plate vs Racing Club (Superliga Argentina, 10 February 2019)
Daniel Zsori (Hungary): Debrecen FC vs Ferencvaros TC (Hungarian First Division, 16 February 2019)
When and what time to watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 in India?
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 will be held on Tuesday, September 24 at 12:00 AM IST.
Where is The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 is set to take place?
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 will be held at the Teatro all Scala in Milan, Italy.
Which channel will telecast The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 in India?
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 will be aired live on DSSPORT from 12:00 AM IST.
How to watch the live streaming of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 in India?
The live streaming of Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 will be available on Facebook and Youtube channels of FIFA.