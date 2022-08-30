“Best announcement video ever”, “Why is he in Jail?”: Fans confused over Birmingham’s Hannibal Lecter inspired announcement video of Hannibal Mejbri

English Championship side Birmingham City may have got themselves one of the 19-year-olds to watch out for in English football with their new loan signing of Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United. Mejbri, a midfielder, had joined the United youth system back in 2019 post his move from Monaco AS.

And so, the big move for the 2nd division Premier League side demanded a big announcement on social media, but one that not every football fan was able to get their heads wrapped around.

Birmingham shared a video super imposing their new signing in a scene from the 1991 film ‘Silence of the Lambs’, in which the villain Hannibal Lecter assists FBI agent Clarice Starling in catching a serial killer from a high-security prison.

The reactions of the fans in the comment section would vary from “Best announcement video ever” to “Why is he in Jail?”, with some even referring to it as a distasteful video to announce a new football signing.

Why is he in jail 💀💀 — Blues_Kro (@LaunchburyJake) August 29, 2022

The more than three decade old movie is currently rated 8.6 on IMDb and is considered as one of the most talked about movies of the horror/crime genre.

Beyond the announcement, the day was all about getting a word from their new signing. “I want to get experience and learn more about English football. Everyone told me that the championship is one of the hardest leagues around the world,” Mejbri was quoted by the Birmingham City FC.