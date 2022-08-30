scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

“Best announcement video ever”, “Why is he in Jail?”: Fans confused over Birmingham’s Hannibal Lecter inspired announcement video of Hannibal Mejbri

Birmingham shared a video super imposing their new signing in a scene from the 1991 film 'Silence of the Lambs', in which the villain Hannibal Lecter assists FBI agent Clarice Starling in catching a serial killer from a high-security prison.

Screengrab: From the Birmingham City FC announcement video on Twitter.

English Championship side Birmingham City may have got themselves one of the 19-year-olds to watch out for in English football with their new loan signing of Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United. Mejbri, a midfielder, had joined the United youth system back in 2019 post his move from Monaco AS.

And so, the big move for the 2nd division Premier League side demanded a big announcement on social media, but one that not every football fan was able to get their heads wrapped around.

Birmingham shared a video super imposing their new signing in a scene from the 1991 film ‘Silence of the Lambs’, in which the villain Hannibal Lecter assists FBI agent Clarice Starling in catching a serial killer from a high-security prison.

The reactions of the fans in the comment section would vary from “Best announcement video ever” to “Why is he in Jail?”, with some even referring to it as a distasteful video to announce a new football signing.

The more than three decade old movie is currently rated 8.6 on IMDb and is considered as one of the most talked about movies of the horror/crime genre.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
C. Raja Mohan writes: The return of nuclear weapons on the global platformPremium
C. Raja Mohan writes: The return of nuclear weapons on the global platform

Beyond the announcement, the day was all about getting a word from their new signing. “I want to get experience and learn more about English football. Everyone told me that the championship is one of the hardest leagues around the world,” Mejbri was quoted by the Birmingham City FC.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 09:30:34 am
Next Story

Russia has faced ‘failures’ with Iranian-made drones, says U.S. official

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

Premium
Security guard assault cases throw spotlight on profession: 12-hour days, minimal pay

Security guard assault cases throw spotlight on profession: 12-hour days, minimal pay

Delhi Confidential: Is BJP a cadre party, or not? A different take

Delhi Confidential: Is BJP a cadre party, or not? A different take

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south
At the box office

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

After on-stage slap from Will Smith, Chris Rock declines to host 2023 Oscars

After on-stage slap from Will Smith, Chris Rock declines to host 2023 Oscars

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup 2022
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Hardik’s all-round show helps men in blue coast to victory
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 30: Latest News