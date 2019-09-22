Bernardo Silva receives backlash after ‘racist’ Benjamin Mendy tweet

Bernardo Silva received a lot of criticism on Twitter after he posted a picture of his Manchester City teammate Benjamin Mendy, comparing him to a controversial mascot of Spanish commodity, Conguitos, on Sunday.

After scoring a hattrick in Manchester City’s record-breaking 8-0 victory against Watford on Saturday, Silva posted the photo which netizens have deemed to be racist in nature. Benjamin Mendy, coming off an injury, also featured in Saturday’s win alongside the Portuguese playmaker.

Silva compared Mendy’s childhood photo with that of the brand logo of chocolate company, Conguitos with the caption “Guess who?” followed by laughing emojis. The mentioned brand has often been criticised for its racially insensitive logo.

Mendy replied to Silva’s tweet by brushing off any ill intent, apparently laughing at the Portuguese’s comparison.

😂😂😂 1-0👏🏾 for you will see — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 22, 2019

The original tweet received heavy criticism from Twitteratis, where people blamed Silva for his cultural insensitivity and his ignorance towards racial connotations. He was forced to delete his tweet soon after. He, then, responded to the backlash in a casual tone, claiming he was just “joking” with his friend.

Can’t even joke with a friend these days… You guys… 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) September 22, 2019

This is not the first infringement of Bernardo Silva, as he had also previously posted a video on his Instagram story where he mocked Mendy of being completely naked. The World Cup winner was dressed in all black.

Racism has been plaguing the world of football, and with recent incidents of Paul Pogba and Tammy Abraham facing racist backlash on Twitter, and even Romelu Lukaku facing racist chants in Italy, the problem continues to remain.