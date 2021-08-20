Benzema extends contract with Real Madrid through 2023

By: AP |
Karim Benzema has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid through 2023, the Spanish club said Friday.
The 33-year-old France striker has helped Madrid win four Champions League titles and three Spanish league titles since he joined from Lyon in 2009.
Benzema became the main attacking threat for Madrid when Cristiano Ronaldo left in 2018. He scored two goals in Madrid’s first game of the season last weekend.
His new contract comes amid speculation that Madrid wants to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.
