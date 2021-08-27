scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 27, 2021
Must Read

Benjamin Mendy appears in court to face rape, sexual assault charges

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been accused of three counts of rape in October 2020, the sexual assault of a woman in January 2021, and the rape of a woman this month.

By: AP |
August 27, 2021 8:22:54 pm
Benjamin Mendy plies his trade as a left-back. (Reuters)

Manchester City left back Benjamin Mendy appeared in court Friday to face charges of rape and sexual assault.

Mendy spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth at Chester Magistrates’ Court in northwest England. No pleas were entered as the charges were put to the 27-year-old France international via an interpreter.

Mendy has been accused of three counts of rape in October 2020, the sexual assault of a woman in January 2021, and the rape of a woman this month. He was also charged Thursday with breaking his bail conditions in August.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The charges relate to three alleged complainants, one of whom is under 18.

Mendy has been suspended by City pending an investigation.

He joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.

He played against Tottenham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season but didn’t play against Norwich on Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Paralympics 2020
Paralympics 2020: Steely resolve and extraordinary courage on display
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 27: Latest News