Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2018/19 Live Score Streaming: All eyes on Tim Cahill debut

Sunday, October 07, 2018
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2018/19 Live Streaming: Bengaluru FC host Jamshedpur FC in the ISL match on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 7, 2018 7:04:05 pm
Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri and Chennaiyin Fc's Calderon vie for the ball during the ISL 2018 at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru Bengaluru FC continued their strong home record as ISL 2018-19 got underway. (Source: PTI)

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2018/19 Live Streaming: Bengaluru FC host Jamshedpur FC on Sunday as both teams will look to register their second victory in the competition. After defeating defending champions Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in their first game of the season, Bengaluru FC will go into this match with immense confidence. For Jamshedpur FC the good news is the availability of Australian legend Tim Cahill, who was earlier barred from featuring in a football match following his 3-match suspension. Jamshedpur FC, in the absence of Cahill, defeated Mumbai FC 2-0 in their opening clash of the season.

Live Blog

19:04 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Bengaluru FC Starting XI

An unchanged squad for last year's runners-up Bengaluru FC:

19:02 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Jamshedpur Starting XI

Here are the Starting XI for Jamshedpur FC:

19:01 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Excited Bengaloreans outside the stadium

Bangalore is ready for their opponents:

18:53 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, taking place in Bengaluru.  Star forward Cahill is available for selection while Dhanachandra Singh will remain unavailable due to his injury woes.

Jamshedpur FC had a bright start to the tournament after they defeated Mumbai City in their first match. They looked the more dominant side for the lion's share of the match with the players adapting to the coach's style of play. The Men of Steel also showed excellent defensive organisation as they dealt well with Mumbai's attacks during the closing stages of the match. But their backline can expect a sterner test from Bengaluru FC's attacking trident of Miku, Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh.

