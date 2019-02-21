ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Live Score Streaming: Battle for top spot as Bengaluru face Goa

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Live Score Streaming: Their play-offs berths already booked, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa take on each other in their Indian Super League match in a battle for the top spot on Thursday. FC Goa have climbed to the top of the ISL ladder but whether they manage to stay there will be known when they face ‘the Blues’ at their own den in a ‘top of the table’ clash at the Sree Kanteerava stadium.

The Goa-based side have a chance to go three points clear of Bengaluru at the top, but more than that the driving factor for Sergio Lobera’s team will be a desire to ensure their momentum does not stall with just two rounds to go before the play-offs.