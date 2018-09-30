Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live in IST?

ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru FC take on Chennaiyin FC. ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru FC take on Chennaiyin FC.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming Online: Bengaluru FC get ready to open their campaign against the defending Champions Chennaiyin FC in a repeat of last season’s final. The side led by Sunil Chhetri will feel the need to avenge the 2-1 loss in the final last year that saw the trophy slip out of their hands. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, will hope to get off to a solid start and open their campaign with a win over the same opponents, and to argue that their victory against Bengaluru in a high-pressure match was more than just a fluke.

When is ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC football match?

ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC football match will take place on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Where is ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC football match?

ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC football match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, India.

What time does ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC football match begin?

ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC football match begins at 7:30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC football match?

ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC football match will broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online Live streaming of ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC football match?

ISL 2018, ATK vs Kerala Blasters football match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch Live scores, Live updates and Live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC football match?

Bengaluru FC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Soram Poirei Anganba, Aditya Patra (U21)

Defenders: Juanan Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Sairuat Kima, Asheer Akhtar, Gursimrat Singh Gill

Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Kean Lewis, Dimas Delgado, Francisco ‘Xisco’ Hernandez, Bidyananda Singh, Boithang Haokip, Altamash Sayed, Ajay Chhetri (U21)

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Nicolas Ladislao Fedor ‘Miku’, Udanta Singh, Chencho Gyeltshen, Thongkhosiem Haokip

Chennaiyin FC Squad:

Goalkeeper: Karanjit Singh, Sanjiban Ghosh, Nikhil Bernard

Defenders: Mailson Alves, Eli Sabia, Inigo Calderon, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Zohmingliana Ralte, Hendry Antonay

Midfielders: Raphael Augusto, Gregory Nelson, Andrea Orlandi, Francisco Fernandes, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Bedashwor Singh, Zonunmawia

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Mohammed Rafi, Carlos Antonio Salom

