Friday, July 27, 2018
Bengaluru FC to face Barcelona, Villarreal B teams in pre-season friendlies

Bengaluru FC will be up against the reserve teams of Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Villarreal in their pre-season friendly matches.

By: PTI | Bangalore | Published: July 27, 2018 8:58:32 pm
Bengaluru FC football Bengaluru FC are Super Cup champions in India.
Bengaluru FC, one of Indian football’s best clubs in recent years, will be up against the reserve teams of Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Villarreal in their pre-season friendly matches.

“We’ve got some big news coming in! The Blues are off to Spain for a pre-season that includes games against @FCBarcelonaB and @VillarrealCF B. Stay tuned!” Bengaluru FC wrote on its official twitter handle.

In return, FC Barcelona B tweeted, “You will be really welcome to Barcelona! We hope to enjoy a good match at the Miniestadi!

Bengaluru FC are currently in pre-season training at their residential facilities in Bellary, following which they will fly out to Spain for a fortnight pre season camp.

The Blues’ first competitive match of the season kicks off in less than a month, as they take on Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FK in a two-legged Inter-Zone semifinal of the AFC Cup, on August 22 and 29.

The two-time I-League champions will also be training at the Masia La Grava facility in Valencia and would play a series of friendly games against 2015 AFC Champions League runners-up Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC and Spanish Segunda B side, Atletico Saguntino ahead of their two-legged Inter-Zone clash against Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC.

Masía La Grava boasts of two full sized natural turfs apart from multiple artificial turfs.

