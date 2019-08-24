Bengaluru FC sign Brazilian Raphael Augusto for their title defense

Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC have signed Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto on a two-year deal that keeps him with the Blues till the end of the 2020-21 season, the club announced on Saturday.

We’ve added some sombreros, swagger, side steps and more to our arsenal with the signature of Raphael Augusto, who has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him with the Champions until the end of the 2020-21 campaign. 🇧🇷 #BemvindoRaphael #NewBlue 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7LMcS09xE9 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 24, 2019

Augusto, a native of Rio de Janeiro, becomes the sixth foreigner on Carles Cuadrat’s roster as Bengaluru begin their ISL title-defence on October 21 at home against NorthEast United.

The 28-year-old joins Bengaluru after four seasons with Chennaiyin FC, with whom he has won the league twice. He also becomes the first Brazilian to wear the blue of Bengaluru.

Augusto expressed his delight on the move.

“I was amazed in the manner in which the club fought tooth and nail to win the championship last season. Bengaluru have a good coach, a good set of players and some amazing fans and I’m sure all of us can win more titles for the club.”

A midfielder with his fair share of flair, Augusto has an imposing presence on the pitch and his technical nous in the middle of the park, stands out. The Blues’ latest addition will only go on to strengthen an already solid midfield that comprises Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado and Eugeneson Lyngdoh.

Bengaluru boss, Cuadrat was all praise for Augusto.

“We’re all aware of, and have seen the kind of talent he possesses. The onus is now on us to get the best out of an exceptional player like Raphael. We have a season that also includes Asian competition and a title-defence, and it’s going to take experience, talent and hard work to make it a successful one. I believe that Raphael brings all three attributes to the dressing room.”

In his spell with Chennaiyin, Augusto turned out 68 times for the club and scored seven goals. He becomes Bengaluru’s fifth new signing ahead of the season after the Blues got on board Manuel Onwu, Lyngdoh, Suresh Wangjam and Prabhsukhan Gill.

Meanwhile, two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC announced the signing of Romanian winger Dragos Firtulescu on a free transfer for the 2019-20season, while announcing parting of ways with Augusto.