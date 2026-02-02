Bengaluru FC first team players agree to take pay cuts for truncated ISL, says owner Parth Jindal

"Everyone is well aware of the challenging phase Indian Football is going through. For me, as BFC team owner and someone who is deeply passionate about the sport and the club, this has been one of the toughest periods ever," Jindal wrote on 'X'.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 2, 2026 05:44 PM IST
Bengaluru FC Pay cutBengaluru FC first team players have agreed to take pay cuts for the truncated ISL season which is set to begin on February 14. (X/Bengaluru FC)
Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal said on Sunday that the first team players, including the legendary Sunil Chhetri had agreed to take pay cuts for the truncated Indian Super League (ISL) season which is set to begin on February 14.

“I am grateful to all the first team players who have agreed to reduce their remuneration during this phase. Without a doubt, this was one of the toughest decisions we have had to make as a club, and I truly appreciate that the players have made this sacrifice in the best interests of the club and the sport,” he added.

Last month, another ISL club FC Goa had stated its players and support staff, including India captain Sandesh Jhingan, had agreed to take a pay cut for the ISL.

In a statement posted on X, the Goan club said it held “honest and difficult conversations” with the squad and staff amid the ongoing turmoil in Indian football and the uncertainty surrounding the league.

“In a moment of real uncertainty for Indian football, our club had honest and difficult conversations about the challenges we are facing. What followed was something that made us incredibly proud,” the club said. “Our First Team players and Technical Staff stepped forward, stood together, and chose to support the club by agreeing to reduce their remuneration during this period. This was not an easy decision. It was a selfless one.”

The AIFF Super Cup champions said they were “deeply humbled” by the gesture and expressed gratitude for the unity and commitment shown by the group. “These moments remind us that this club is more than results on the pitch. It is about people, belief, and standing together when it matters most,” FC Goa said.

 

