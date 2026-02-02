Bengaluru FC first team players agree to take pay cuts for truncated ISL, says owner Parth Jindal

Bengaluru FC first team players have agreed to take pay cuts for the truncated ISL season which is set to begin on February 14. (X/Bengaluru FC)

Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal said on Sunday that the first team players, including the legendary Sunil Chhetri had agreed to take pay cuts for the truncated Indian Super League (ISL) season which is set to begin on February 14.

“Everyone is well aware of the challenging phase Indian Football is going through. For me, as BFC team owner and someone who is deeply passionate about the sport and the club, this has been one of the toughest periods ever,” Jindal wrote on ‘X’.

“I am grateful to all the first team players who have agreed to reduce their remuneration during this phase. Without a doubt, this was one of the toughest decisions we have had to make as a club, and I truly appreciate that the players have made this sacrifice in the best interests of the club and the sport,” he added.