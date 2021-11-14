Bengaluru FC name 32-man squad for ISL

Bengaluru FC on Sunday announced their 32-man squad for the upcoming 2021-22 Indian Super League season with talisman Sunil Chhetri set to lead the team for a ninth consecutive season.

The team, coached by German-Italian Marco Pezzaiuoli, is set to face NorthEast United in its campaign-opener on November 20.

On the occasion of Children’s Day, the club had students from Sri Guru Harkrishan School in Bengaluru draw the players for the announcement of the squad, which was made via a post on Bengaluru FC’s social media handles.

We took help from our little friends at the Sri Guru Harkrishan School to announce our squad for the 2021-22 Indian Super League season.#WeAreBFC #ComeTogether #ChildrensDayhttps://t.co/HNB7FHs3QS — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 14, 2021

“It’s a good group that has a nice mix of youngsters and foreigners, and a good base of Indian internationals. There are a lot of different personalities in this squad, who will bring important things to the team.

“Our aim is to make the players we have better, as the season progresses and to also finish in a much better position than we did last season,” said Blues head coach, Marco Pezzaiuoli.

The squad that comprises as many as three players who played in the club’s reserve squad last season — Akashdeep Singh, Damaitphang Lyngdoh and Sivasakthi Narayanan.

“It’s important to remember that our efforts will need time. We’ve trained with the complete squad together for the first time only after the first week of November. The idea is to get everyone up to speed as fast as possible.

“All the parts will have to come together to form the big picture and the effort is on to make it happen soon,” Pezzaiuoli added.

The Blues’ foreign contingent for the season include Brazilians Cleiton Silva, Bruno Ramires and Alan Costa, Congolese striker Prince Ibara, Iranian midfielder Iman Basafa and Gabonese centre-back Yrondu Musavu-King.

The 2021-22 campaign is Bengaluru’s fifth in the Indian Super League, with the Blues having made the final in their first two seasons, winning in 2018-19, and the semifinal the following year, in 2019-20.

Chhetri had led the same team for four seasons in I League.

Hyderabad FC also announced their final 26-man squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League, which will be held in three venues of Goa for the second successive season.

The 2020-21 season saw a number of players stand up and put in some brilliant performances for Manolo Marquez’s side and he has up to 15 of the same players to work with, this time around as well.

😍 Hyderabad, here's your 26-man squad for the 2021-22 @IndSuperLeague campaign!#ThisIsOurGame #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 Read more on our website 👇 — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) November 14, 2021

Attacker Joel Chianese and midfielder Joao Victor are the two foreigners to continue with the club from last season, as Hyderabad made 11 new additions to their squad, ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Defender Juanan Gonzalez, midfielder Edu Garcia and attackers Bart Ogbeche and Javi Siverio are the four new additions to the overseas contingent at HFC.

Aaren D’Silva, Aniket Jadhav and goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh are some of the exciting signings by the club in the off-season while the experience of Pritam Soraisam and Nim Dorjee Tamang makes the backline stronger.

Hyderabad also promoted a couple of promising youngsters in Mark Zothanpuia and Abdul Rabeeh from the reserve team who will now be a part of the first team squad for the club.

Keeping their focus on youth, Manolo Marquez’s squad at Hyderabad FC continue to have as many as nine U23 players in the squad including five developmental players, with quite a few of them set to play a crucial role for the club in the upcoming ISL campaign.

Maintaining the continuity at the club, the first team staff and coaching staff has also remained the same from last season.

Hyderabad FC kick off their campaign with a clash against southern neighbours Chennaiyin FC on November 23 at the Bambolim Stadium.

The Bengaluru FC squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh.

The Hyderabad FC squad:

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh

Attackers: Bart Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva.