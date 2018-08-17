Bengaluru FC to send relief aid to Kerala, Sunil Chhetri appeals for contributions

Sunil Chhetri requested the people of Kerala to stay safe and follow the directives of relief workers. (Source: Twitter) Sunil Chhetri requested the people of Kerala to stay safe and follow the directives of relief workers. (Source: Twitter)

Sunil Chhetri appealed to the people of Bangalore and the rest of India to do whatever they can to help those reeling under a severe and unprecedented deluge in Kerala. In a video that he tweeted, Chhetri said that Bengaluru FC are sending relief aid to the state and requested the Bangalore residents to contribute.

“People in Bangalore, we at BFC are sending relief aid,” said the Bengaluru FC and India captain in the video. “Please come, drop by the Bangalore football stadium and do your bit.”

Kerala needs one big assist, let’s all do our bit. pic.twitter.com/wWDFoqLdP9 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 17, 2018

Let’s give Kerala the hand it needs. We’re still gathering relief aid at the BFS. https://t.co/eQO3LMFIKE — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 17, 2018

“We all know the difficult time Kerala is going through. Everyone in Kerala please stay calm, stay safe. There are a lot of shleters that the government is providing. Please listen to the directives and make sure you keep yourselves safe. Everyone in India we all have to come together and help in whichever way you can. Please, and I mean please help,” he said in the video.

The deluge, termed the deadliest the state has suffered in close to a century, has claimed 173 lives so far. Personnel of three services, besides the National Disaster Response Force, are on the ground trying to evacuate people from villages that have turned into islands.

