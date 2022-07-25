scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters to play against Premier League teams

It also provides a brilliant opportunity for young players from the Leagues to meet and compete against each other, learn about each other's cultures and develop both on and off the pitch

By: PTI |
Updated: July 25, 2022 5:41:25 pm

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC reserve squads will take on English Premier League sides in the Next Generation Cup.

The tournament is part of the longstanding partnership between Premier League and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to support the development of football in India.

The youth squads of the two Indian Super League clubs had qualified to compete in the international tournament by virtue of finishing in the top two in a qualifying event held earlier this year.

The eight-team Next Generation Cup features five Premier League club youth teams and one academy side from South Africa alongside Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?Premium
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumoursPremium
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

The teams will be divided into two groups and play their first match on July 27 in London and the Midlands.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “This event builds on our continued work with the Hero Indian Super League, to support the development and growth of football in India.

“It also provides a brilliant opportunity for young players from the Leagues to meet and compete against each other, learn about each other’s cultures and develop both on and off the pitch.”

During the tournament, the Premier League and its clubs will also provide knowledge-sharing workshops to support the ISL clubs involved.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

It may be back to BSP for OP Rajbhar, eyes Dalit-MBC formula

It may be back to BSP for OP Rajbhar, eyes Dalit-MBC formula

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist
On his birth anniversary

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

Lovlina Borgohain says she is being mentally harassed while preparing for CWG

Lovlina Borgohain says she is being mentally harassed while preparing for CWG

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?
Explained

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?

ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

Premium
Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours

KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours

Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 25: Latest News