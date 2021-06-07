Ben White replaces Alexander-Arnold in England’s squad for Euros

England's Ben White, left, challenges for the ball with Romania's Denis ALibec. (AP Photo)

Ben White has been called into England’s squad for the European Championship to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 23-year-old Brighton defender made his England debut after coming off the bench in a 1-0 win over Austria last Wednesday. He started alongside Tyrone Mings in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Romania in England’s last warm-up before the tournament.

Everton defender Ben Godfrey and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse were other options to replace Alexander-Arnold in the 26-man squad after being part of Gareth Southgate’s larger group.

England’s first game at the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament is on Sunday against Croatia.