Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku retires from international football

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku on Monday announced his retirement from international football. He ends his international career after scoring a record 94 goals in 135 games for his nation–putting him fifth on the men’s all-time list.

“These 16 years i gave all i had for the national team… i went through Every emotion possible… I played with amazing teammates that i will always be grateful for. I want to thank them all.. i want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team.. it was a nice ride and i enjoyed every single moment,” Lukaku posted on Instagram.