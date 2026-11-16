Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku retires from international football

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku on Monday announced his retirement from international football. He ends his international career after scoring a record 94 goals in 135 games for his nation–putting him fifth on the men’s all-time list.
“These 16 years i gave all i had for the national team… i went through Every emotion possible… I played with amazing teammates that i will always be grateful for. I want to thank them all.. i want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team.. it was a nice ride and i enjoyed every single moment,” Lukaku posted on Instagram.
“To the belgium fans thank you for the support you gave our team.. i am proud to have represented my country in 4 world cups and 3 european championships.. I will never forget those moments. i’m at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing. It was enjoyable. I’m grateful. Thank you,” he concluded.
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The 33-year-old former Manchester United and Chelsea player has represented Belgium at four World Cups and three European Championships and was a part Belgium’s legendary golden generation.
He will continue to play club football and is currently at Fenerbahce in Turkey, where he moved last summer from Napoli. Only Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (146), Argentina’s Lionel Messi (126), Iran’s Ali Daei (108) and India’s Sunil Chhetri (95) have scored more goals in men’s internationals than Lukaku.
“Through his personality, leadership, dedication and strong connection to the national team, he has earned a special place in the history of the Belgian Red Devils,” Belgium’s football federation said in a statement.
“His journey, from making his debut at just 16 years old to competing on the biggest international stages, remains a tremendous source of inspiration for countless young footballers and children who dream of one day wearing the Belgium shirt themselves,” they added.