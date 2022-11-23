Today at the FIFA World Cup: For Belgium’s ‘golden generation’, one last shot at silverware commences

831 players, 32 teams and four matches per day – following the football World Cup can get a little overwhelming. For the next month, The Indian Express will cut through the clutter and handpick the biggest storyline of the day every morning

Showcase game

Belgium vs Canada (Group F)

12.30 am IST (Thursday), Al-Rayyan Stadium

It was on home soil at Euro 2000, where an indifferent Belgium team was knocked out of the group stage, that the seeds of their ‘golden generation’ were sown. Academies at all levels evolved their approach to be able to boost individual attacking talent, committing to a philosophy that relied on keeping the ball.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the world had taken notice of a talented, mercurial side of players in their ranks.

They would lose in a tight quarterfinal to Argentina, followed by a lacklustre showing at Euro 2016, falling to Wales at the same stage. It was in Russia in 2018 where Belgium lived up to the billing, with some of the best players in the world – labelled the country’s ‘golden generation’ – in the form of their life. A team that included Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku, and Dries Mertens.

That team entertained by playing sizzling football, with their wins over Japan and Brazil emerging as contenders for matches of the tournament.

They could not go all the way through, losing a tight semifinal to France. They spent three years running at the top of the FIFA rankings. But a tournament win continues to elude them They racked up undefeated runs but failed to win the crunch matches.

Coach Roberto Martinez, who had been in charge of two chaotic yet over-performing stints at Wigan and Everton in England’s Premier League, was able to instil club-like tactics and mentality, which did, to a certain extent, ensure consistency. But they never prevailed in tournament football.

And now, as they prepare to open their campaign against a rapidly-improving Canadian side on Wednesday, Belgium’s golden generation stands on its last leg. Hazard, confirming himself as one of the world’s very best players in 2018, is now a shadow of his former self. Most of their top defenders have retired or aged out of elite football. Lukaku has spent the last year and a half on the fringes with injury and a troubled transfer back to Chelsea.

It is not all doom and gloom for the Red Devils – in Courtois, they have arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, and De Bruyne, now at his considerably high peak, remains one of the most game-changing assets in world football. His technical ability on the ball and deliveries into threatening areas promise that if the right runs are made, goals can come out of nothing. Both wing-backs Timothy Castagne and Yannick Carasco give them balance and attacking threats on either flank.

Yet Martinez is at the cusp of a conflicting campaign for Belgium, in a tricky group with fixtures against Croatia and Morocco coming next.

Selection headaches

Martinez is not too keen to experiment, so a familiar-looking side is very likely to line up against Canada. In the absence of Lukaku, who is in a race against time to be fit enough to play some role for his country, Michi Batshuayi is likely to lead the attack line, with De Bruyne and Hazard playing as inside forwards in a 3-4-2-1.

But Batshuayi is hardly a good enough goal threat, and Hazard’s form and fitness are both in question. Instead, Martinez has other options to use, including Lois Openda, who came on in place of Hazard to score in Belgium’s friendly defeat to Egypt last week, the rapid Patson Daku, and the technically-gifted Charles De Ketelaere.

In midfield, the more defensively-minded Axel Witsel will either be partnered with Youri Tielemans or Hans Vanaken, both players that are solid box-to-box midfielders. But by failing to play De Bruyne deeper, as he does for Manchester City, Belgium miss out on his ability to stitch play together, close down opposition midfielders, and break away with dribbles by resisting a press on the half turn.

In defence, there is confusion over who will join former Tottenham duo Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, both in their mid-thirties inspiring less confidence in the defence.

Martinez is at a crossroads here, and so are Belgium as a whole. They may need to leave out tried and tested, ageing yet talented, players to make way for energetic youth. Knowing Martinez’s usually risk-averse lineups, members of the golden generation will get another chance to prove themselves. They could end it on a high, but also cause another Euro 2000 moment.

Other fixtures of the day:

Croatia vs Morocco (Group F), 3.30 pm, Al Bayt Stadium

The 2018 finalists kick off their campaign with much of that nucleus of players still in tact, including the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric. Morocco are an interesting watch – the team of wing-backs with PSG’s Achraf Hakimi and Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui.

Germany vs Japan (Group E), 6.30 pm, Khalifa International Stadium

A German side still in transition following the exit of Joachim Low last year, Hansi Flick’s high-pressing possession-based team will be put under the wringer by a counterattacking Japan side in the group opener.

Spain vs Costa Rica (Group E), 9.30 pm, Al Thumama Stadium

Spain made some bold calls with their World Cup squad, leaving out David De Gea and Thiago Alcantra. Luis Enrique, with his own spin on tiki-taka, will look to guide a young and exciting side to a deep run this year