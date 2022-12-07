Belgium’s Eden Hazard announces international retirement

The chips are starting to fall after Belgium’s disastrous World Cup campaign where they exited the group stage without much fan fare. Now, on Wednesday, captain Eden Hazard announced that he is retiring from international football at the age of 31.

“A page turns today… Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. “The succession is ready. I will miss you….” Hazard wrote in an Instagram post.

This draws the curtains on a 14-year career with 126 caps and 33 goals, with Hazard becoming another high profile name to walk away from the Belgian team, after manager Roberto Martinez quit following that 0-0 draw with Croatia which was the final nail in the coffin for the Red Devils’ World Cup campaign.

He was the once the anchor of the Belgium Golden Generation which was tipped for great things but sadly, could not rise up to the challenge, with their best international performance being the 3rd place finish at the 2018 World Cup.

Hazard had started two of Belgium’s matches in this World Cup but was largely ineffective and he was dropped on the bench for the 3rd and final match, only to appear as a sub in the 87th minute.

He made his Belgium debut as a 17-year-old phenomenon, coming on against Luxembourg on November 19, 2008.