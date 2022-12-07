scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Belgium’s Eden Hazard announces international retirement

This draws the curtains on a 14-year career with 126 caps and 33 goals, with Hazard becoming another high profile name to walk away from the Belgian team, after manager Roberto Martinez quit following that 0-0 draw with Croatia

Hazard had started two of Belgium's matches in this World Cup but was largely ineffective and he was dropped on the bench for the 3rd and final match, only to appear as a sub in the 87th minute.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The chips are starting to fall after Belgium’s disastrous World Cup campaign where they exited the group stage without much fan fare. Now, on Wednesday, captain Eden Hazard announced that he is retiring from international football at the age of 31.

“A page turns today… Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. “The succession is ready. I will miss you….” Hazard wrote in an Instagram post.

This draws the curtains on a 14-year career with 126 caps and 33 goals, with Hazard becoming another high profile name to walk away from the Belgian team, after manager Roberto Martinez quit following that 0-0 draw with Croatia which was the final nail in the coffin for the Red Devils’ World Cup campaign.

He was the once the anchor of the Belgium Golden Generation which was tipped for great things but sadly, could not rise up to the challenge, with their best international performance being the 3rd place finish at the 2018 World Cup.

Hazard had started two of Belgium’s matches in this World Cup but was largely ineffective and he was dropped on the bench for the 3rd and final match, only to appear as a sub in the 87th minute.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

He made his Belgium debut as a 17-year-old phenomenon, coming on against Luxembourg on November 19, 2008.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 04:18:38 pm
Next Story

FIFA World Cup: ‘Lighter, faster’ Al Rihla ball blamed for lack of direct free kick goals

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 07: Latest News
close