Goalless for 7 hours and 4 games, Belgium hit 5 to seal qualification

Going into their final group match, Belgium were the most lacklustre top-10 side on display. It took them four games and seven-odd hours to open their 2026 World Cup goal account – their strike against Egypt was an own goal.

But Leandro Trossard burst open the floodgates when it was needed the most. The Arsenal forward finally converted his superlative form into final-third success with a brace that shaped Belgium’s thundering 5-1 win over New Zealand in Vancouver. Rudi Garcia’s men thus waltzed into the round of 32 as Group G’s top team following a 1-1 stalemate between Egypt and Iran in Seattle.

Trossard had created five chances for midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne in the 0-0 draw with Iran, and nine overall in the tournament prior to the clash, as per Opta stats. The lack of clinicality in finishing, however, was hurting the ninth-ranked outfit’s cause. On Saturday, the 31-year-old changed that.