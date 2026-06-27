Goalless for 7 hours and 4 games, Belgium hit 5 to seal qualification

Going into their final group match, Belgium were the most lacklustre top-10 side on display. It took them four games and seven-odd hours to open their 2026 World Cup goal account – their strike against Egypt was an own goal.
But Leandro Trossard burst open the floodgates when it was needed the most. The Arsenal forward finally converted his superlative form into final-third success with a brace that shaped Belgium’s thundering 5-1 win over New Zealand in Vancouver. Rudi Garcia’s men thus waltzed into the round of 32 as Group G’s top team following a 1-1 stalemate between Egypt and Iran in Seattle.
Trossard had created five chances for midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne in the 0-0 draw with Iran, and nine overall in the tournament prior to the clash, as per Opta stats. The lack of clinicality in finishing, however, was hurting the ninth-ranked outfit’s cause. On Saturday, the 31-year-old changed that.
He had his first fling in the 11th minute, with a left-footed shot clattering the far post and All Whites centre-back Tyler Bindon keeping it out by the barest of margins. Another opportunity arose in the 21st as Trossard’s attempt was blocked by Finn Surman’s arm and referee Adham Makhadmeh pointed to the spot for handball. A video review ensued and the defender’s arm was deemed to be in natural position.
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Trossard proved third time lucky when responding to De Bruyne’s corner delivery. New Zealand clumsily let the ball bounce in the box and the winger gleefully smashed it into the roof of the net in the 28th minute. The breakthrough had arrived.
Though there were no more goals in the first half, the traffic was utterly one-way. Belgium had 15 shots on goal as against New Zealand’s nil in the period.
The Red Devils’ efforts bore fruits upon resumption. Trossard had his second in the 50th; enjoying too much space inside the 18-yard box, his initial shot rebounded from All White defenders, and the Premier League winner pulled the trigger again, decisively this time.
A month back, Trossard had netted the (eventually) title-clinching winner for Gunners against West Ham, and reached the Champions League final with them. Recent reports suggest he’s being linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer, and his World Cup heroics would certainly do the striker’s stocks no harm.
Meanwhile, De Bruyne — Belgium’s top scorer in qualifying — belatedly joined the party with a sterling finish from his left foot, past custodian Max Crocombe in the 67th minute. The scoreline became 3-0, and the result a foregone conclusion. Job done, Trossard and De Bruyne were subbed off in the 72nd.
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Elijah Just subsequently beat Thibaut Courtois, who was making his national-record 18th World Cup appearance, to score a crucial consolation goal for New Zealand in the 84th. Crucial, because it temporarily put Egypt ahead of Belgium in the Group G standings.
But like in the campaign opener, substitute Romelu Lukaku was about to make an instant impact again. Brought on in the 85th, De Bruyne’s Napoli teammate scored off his first touch to register a sizzling riposte. He was set up by fellow sub Nicolas Raskin, who had also made his first touch of the game.
Lukaku then assisted Alexis Saelemaekers who slammed in a fifth, moments before the final whistle to cap off the Belgians’ biggest World Cup victory. Just like that, the side had staved off the threat of an early exit to mount the group summit. And they had Trossard to thank for it.