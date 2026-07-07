Belgium mock USA after ending World Cup dream: ‘Overturn this’

Belgium ensured the final chapter of one of the World Cup’s biggest controversies was written on the pitch, thrashing co-hosts USA 4-1 in the Round of 16 before taking a pointed swipe at their opponents on social media.

Moments after the win in Seattle, the Belgian national team’s official X account posted a blunt message: “Overturn this.” It was a clear reference to FIFA’s decision, less than 24 hours before kickoff, to suspend Folarin Balogun’s automatic one-match ban after his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The decision had sparked criticism across football. UEFA described it as “incomprehensible and unjustifiable”, while the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) vowed to “defend football” after FIFA rejected its appeal.

The row dominated the build-up to the knockout tie. Balogun had been sent off in the USA’s final group-stage match, triggering an automatic suspension. Belgium prepared all week believing the striker would miss the game before FIFA reopened the case under Article 27 of its disciplinary code and overturned the ban on the eve of the match. The move quickly became one of the tournament’s biggest talking points.

Belgium captain Youri Tielemans admitted the controversy had fuelled the squad.

“We were all aware of what happened,” he said. “Whether it gave us extra motivation? Yes, probably. But our biggest motivation was winning the game and reaching the quarter-finals.”

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said Belgium felt disrespected by the narrative surrounding the build-up.

“We felt there was a lack of respect towards us. Everyone was talking about the decision and the USA, as if Belgium didn’t exist. We wanted to answer on the pitch, and I think we did.”

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Midfielder Nicolas Raskin echoed those sentiments, saying the players had deliberately tried to ignore the off-field noise.

“There was a lot being said, but we stayed focused on football. The best answer was to win convincingly.”

They took another dig on X at how the sport was called in Europe as compared to North America.

Midfielder Nicolas Raskin echoed those sentiments, saying the players had deliberately tried to ignore the off-field noise.

“I think there was always a justice somewhere in life and the ‌fact that something can happen like that, you can put it all you want, but we don’t think that was fair. And today, I think it just brings us a little bit of luck. We needed to win the game and the message throughout,” he told reporters.

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Manager Rudi Garcia, however, refused to blame Balogun himself for the saga. Garcia revealed he spoke briefly with the American striker after the final whistle and stressed that the controversy lay with FIFA’s decision-making rather than the player.

“No, it wasn’t needed or necessary … what really mattered to us is our gameplan,” he said, adding that he had spoken ‌with Balogun after the final whistle. “He came to talk to me, I really like that. … It’s not his fault, he’s not the one to blame and that’s what I told him.”