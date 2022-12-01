scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Belgium knocked out of the World Cup after finishing 0-0 against Croatia

Belgium made four changes to their side, dropping skipper Eden Hazard and playing with Dries Mertens as a 'false nine', a change in tactics from manager Roberto Martinez.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, left, reacts after his goal attempt header during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Belgium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Belgium were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup after finishing 0-0 against Croatia in their Group F encounter on Thursday. In the other match, Morocco defeated Canada 2-1 and finished on top of their group.

Belgium made four changes to their side, dropping skipper Eden Hazard and playing with Dries Mertens as a ‘false nine’, a change in tactics from manager Roberto Martinez.

Mertens had a good opportunity when he was set up by Kevin De Bruyne, but shot well over the crossbar.

Croatia have also had chances and were awarded a penalty when Andrej Kramaric was fouled by Yannick Carrasco but it was overturned on a VAR review for an offside in the build-up.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or...Premium
UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or...
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...

In the second half, Romelu Lukaku missed two clear chances to put Belgium ahead but spurned both of them.

Much like Dries Mertens’ chance in the first half, Kevin De Bruyne is the catalyst again. His excellent through ball playing in Yannick Carracco, whose tidy footwork got him past Croatian challenges to have his shot blocked. The ball fell right to Lukaku’s feet, and with an open goal from point blank range, he manages to hit the inside of the post. Harder to miss than to score that.

Moments later it’s De Bruyne again, whose tireless run down the right channel results in a hopeful cross, somehow making its way to Lukaku, who skies an open header.

Advertisement

Crazy misses, perhaps a shade of rustiness from the striker after being rushed back from injury to play a half today.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 10:30:09 pm
Next Story

What is a wine bar, anyway?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 01: Latest News
close