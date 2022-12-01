Belgium knocked out of the World Cup after finishing 0-0 against Croatia

Belgium were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup after finishing 0-0 against Croatia in their Group F encounter on Thursday. In the other match, Morocco defeated Canada 2-1 and finished on top of their group.

Belgium made four changes to their side, dropping skipper Eden Hazard and playing with Dries Mertens as a ‘false nine’, a change in tactics from manager Roberto Martinez.

Mertens had a good opportunity when he was set up by Kevin De Bruyne, but shot well over the crossbar.

Croatia have also had chances and were awarded a penalty when Andrej Kramaric was fouled by Yannick Carrasco but it was overturned on a VAR review for an offside in the build-up.

In the second half, Romelu Lukaku missed two clear chances to put Belgium ahead but spurned both of them.

Much like Dries Mertens’ chance in the first half, Kevin De Bruyne is the catalyst again. His excellent through ball playing in Yannick Carracco, whose tidy footwork got him past Croatian challenges to have his shot blocked. The ball fell right to Lukaku’s feet, and with an open goal from point blank range, he manages to hit the inside of the post. Harder to miss than to score that.

Moments later it’s De Bruyne again, whose tireless run down the right channel results in a hopeful cross, somehow making its way to Lukaku, who skies an open header.

Advertisement

Crazy misses, perhaps a shade of rustiness from the striker after being rushed back from injury to play a half today.