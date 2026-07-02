Miracle at 124:44: Belgium script record 3-2 comeback to sink Senegal in World Cup R32

Youri Tielemans scored the winning penalty in the 125th minute to power Belgium past Senegal in the World Cup. (AP Photo)

There were only seconds left on the clock before the final whistle would have blown to signal the shoot-outs. Senegal had slipped late in regulation time, squandering a two-goal lead over Belgium. But all hope wasn’t lost until Lamine Camara erred by bringing down Youri Tielemans in the box.

The Belgian captain was pivotal in taking the game to the additional 30 minutes after scoring an 89th-minute equaliser, three minutes after Romelu Lukaku struck the first. This time, he smeared the ball to the top right, leaving Senegal with no air to even sniff of a comeback, marking a sensational Belgian turnaround to make the Round of 16 in Seattle on Wednesday.