scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Sunday Reads

Belgians jeered for taking a knee at Euro 2020

Belgium's players have been jeered by sections of the crowd at Saint Petersburg Stadium while taking a knee before the start of a European Championship match against Russia.

By: AP |
June 13, 2021 9:52:25 am
Players of Belgium kneel down prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Anton Vaganov/Pool via AP)

Belgium’s players have been jeered by sections of the crowd at Saint Petersburg Stadium while taking a knee before the start of a European Championship match against Russia.

Loud music was played while the gesture against racism was taking place but the boos were still audible.

Russia’s players chose not to take a knee.

The national soccer teams from Wales and Switzerland both took a knee before their European Championship match got started in Baku.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Wales has committed to taking a knee before games at Euro 2020 to protest racism. England is doing the same. Scotland has pledged it will be “taking a stand against racism” at its two home games in Glasgow and will kneel before the match against England in London.

Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum says Dutch players will not take a knee in an anti-racism gesture before their opening European Championship match against Ukraine on Sunday. Wijnaldum says the team already is involved in anti-racism initiatives with the Dutch soccer federation and has decided not to take a knee at the Johan Cruyff Arena because they have not done it in other recent games.

Wijnaldum says the team already does a lot to promote an anti-racism message but adds “it is never enough until it (racism) has stopped.”

Sections of fans have booed England players when they took a knee before two Euro 2020 warm-up matches. The Football Association have issued a statement asking England fans to respect the right of players to “take a knee” as a protest against racial injustice, and not boo them before matches at the European Championship.England players were booed by some fans before two recent friendlies when they knelt – a protest borrowed from American NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and popularised by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Djokovic beats Nadal in French Open thriller to reach final
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 13: Latest News