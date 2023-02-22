‘Will be Leo’s decision’: Coach Scaloni hints at Lionel Messi’s future for Argentina

Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni hinted about the future of superstar Lionel Messi for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking at an event in Italy Scaloni said, “Being in the next World Cup will be Leo’s decision; if his body can take it for me, he will be there.”

Lionel Messi will be 39 for the World Cup.

“Behind our title, there was a communion of intentions between the fans, the staff and the players, something emotional that made sense of belonging for this unique shirt even stronger,” Scaloni added.

Scaloni was full of praise for the 35-year-old as he said, “Then, having a player like Messi was, and is, obviously, an advantage. As a former teammate, training him is beautiful. I see how the other players look at him and follow him. He’s the best.”

Earlier this month, Lionel Messi himself said he was not sure if his body will allow him to play in the next World Cup. “I love playing soccer, I love what I do and while I am feeling well and feel I am fit and continue to enjoy it, I will do it. But it seems to be too much until the next World Cup,” he told the newspaper. “I have to see where my career goes, what I will do. It depends on many things,” he said.

In the near future, he suggested he wants to play in next year’s Copa America in the U.S. to help Argentina defend its title.

“I will stay a little longer, I have to enjoy this,” he said.

Scaloni is negotiating an extension of his contract with the Argentinian soccer federation and Messi thinks the coach should remain on the job.

“He is very important for the national team,” Messi said. “To continue with this process would be spectacular.”