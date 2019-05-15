Beckenbauer named Football for Friendship ambassador

Two-time Ballon d’Or holder Franz Beckenbauer has been named the global ambassador of the Football for Friendship forum, to be held in Madrid later this month. The German legend will meet the participants of the forum and, based on personal experiences, present case studies that are relevant to achieving high professional success for beginner-level athletes.

“It is a great honor to be a part of the Gazprom International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship. The values promoted by the Young Participants from different countries are timeless: without the idea of equality, kindness, and fairness you cannot imagine a balanced world,” Beckenbauer said.

The seventh edition of Football for Friendship forum, a Gazprom International Children’s Social Programme, will be held in Madrid from May 28 to June 2. The events will take place within the framework of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham on June 1 at the Wanda Metropolitano. The programme will see more than 800 participants from Asia, Europe, Africa and America.