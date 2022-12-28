‘Because once you look at it …’ Benzema allegedly hits out at France’s coach Deschamps, again

Just like the furore over Emiliano Martinez’s celebrations never seem to cease, Karim Benzema vs Deschamps, France’s coach, is also been a continuing theme ever since the end of the world cup at Qatar.

The brief background is that it was reported that Benzema had recovered from the injury that had put him out of the initial world cup games and was ready, waiting for a call from the coach to rejoin the camp. It never came. Then, just before the final, once again rumour mills swirled that Benzema will be joining the team. It didn’t happen as the coach dismissed those speculations. Later, after the world cup ended, Benzema announced his international retirement from playing for France.

Now, his agent Karin Dzajari’s post on social media on Tuesday has yet again revived the topic. “I consulted three specialists who confirmed the diagnosis according to which Benzema could be suitable from the round of 16 at least to be on the bench. Why did you ask him to leave so quickly?”. The question is addressed to Deschamps.

France’s head coach Didier Deschamps answers questions during a press conference in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match between France and Argentina. (AP) France’s head coach Didier Deschamps answers questions during a press conference in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match between France and Argentina. (AP)

A few minutes after that post, Benzema posted on his social media: “Because once you look at it, you know!” The timing and its contents has been interpreted in the French media and even in Italian newspapers as a reply to the agent, and a dig at the coach Deschamps.

The controversy over Benzema dates back six years for his alleged part in a “sex tape” scandal, including the Real Madrid star in his squad for the European Championship. His last game for France was in 2015, a friendly against Armenia where he scored two goals. He had been banned from the national team because of the “sex tape” scandal in which he was allegedly involved in blackmailing former France teammate Matthieu Valbuena.

Benzema faced a deluge of criticism, and then-Prime Minister Manuel Valls said the forward had no place in the national team.

When Deshamps announced his selection for the Qatar world cup on national television, he said, ““Why now? I don’t have the capacity and no one does, not even Karim, of going back and changing the past,” Deschamps said when announcing his squad on national television.“The most important thing is today and the future … “I consider that the choice is for the good of the team, as it always is, and the France team is meant to be better with Benzema in it,” Deschamps said. “But that’s in no way to discard Olivier Giroud. He’s also around.”

Benzema had expressed his relief in a statement on his Twitter account.

“So proud of this return to the France team and the trust I’ve been shown,” he wrote.

“Thanks to my family, my friends, my club, to you (the fans) … and to all who have supported me and given me strength every day.”

Benzema, who is of Algerian descent, had a good relationship with Deschamps. But in an interview, he had accused Deschamps of giving in to pressure from racists when the coach decided not to include him in the squad for Euro 2016.

Deschamps, whose family home was tagged with offensive graffiti after Benzema’s interview, said he had spoken directly with Benzema to clear the air.

“Obviously to come to this decision there were important steps to take, one of which was very important. We met each other, we spoke for a long time,” Deschamps said. “That was the most important step, after which I obviously had a very long think about many things and to reach this decision now. “I won’t tell you a single word about the discussion between us, it concerns only us two. But he needed it and I needed it,” Deschamps said.

“I think the France team is above everything else. It doesn’t belong to me, even though I’m aware of the important responsibility I have.”

Benzema has been in arguably the best form of his career, scoring 29 goals in 45 games this season and forming a close bond with Zinedine Zidane, the former France great who won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 in the same side as Deschamps.