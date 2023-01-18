scorecardresearch
BBC’s FA Cup show on Wolves vs Liverpool hit by ‘pornographic noises’ after YouTube prankster hides phone in studio

The noises interrupted the coverage presented by former England striker Gary Lineker before the match.

BBC porn noises, Gary LinekerFormer England striker Gary Lineker later posted on Twitter a picture of a cell phone that he said was “taped to the back of the set" inside the stadium.
In a bizarre case of prank, pornographic noises were played on air during the BBC’s live coverage of an FA Cup match, apparently via a mobile phone that a prankster had hidden in the studio. The incident took place on Tuesday when the broadcaster’s show before the FA Cup match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday.

The noises interrupted the coverage presented by former England striker Gary Lineker before the match.

Lineker later posted on Twitter a picture of a cell phone that he said was “taped to the back of the set” inside the stadium.

“As sabotage goes it was quite amusing,” Lineker said.

The BBC appeared to be less amused, and issued a statement saying: “We apologize to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening.”

A self-ascribed YouTube prankster, who calls himself “Jarvo,” tweeted that he was behind the stunt, and posted a video showing him calling the phone to activate the sounds.

Jarvo, whose real name is Daniel Jarvis, was banned in October from all sporting events in England and Wales for two years after running onto the pitch during a cricket test match between England and India in September 2021 and barging into England batter Jonny Bairstow.

With AP inputs

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 08:49 IST
