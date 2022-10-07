scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Bayern’s Mueller out against Dortmund, Kimmich ruled fit

Bayern are in third place in the Bundesliga on 15 points as many as fourth-placed Dortmund. Union Berlin and Freiburg lead the title race on 17.

Bayern Munich, BundesligaBayern's Thomas Mueller reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)

Bayern Munich will be without attacking midfielder Thomas Mueller in Saturday’s Bundesliga game against Borussia Dortmund but team mate Joshua Kimmich has been ruled fit.

The pair had tested positive for COVID-19 last week but both returned negative tests on Friday after their mandatory five day-isolation ended. Germany international Mueller, however, was still having some cold-like symptoms, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Friday.

“Both are (COVID-19) free but Thomas still has some cold-like symptoms and he won’t be in the squad. It is still too early for him to travel with us. He is not 100%,” Nagelsmann told a news conference.

“Josh does not feel anything and all his values are high. We will wait for the last training and see what makes sense after five days. I assume he will travel with us.”

Bayern are in third place in the Bundesliga on 15 points as many as fourth-placed Dortmund. Union Berlin and Freiburg lead the title race on 17. Nagelsmann will also have France winger Kingsley Coman back after a month out with a hamstring injury. “He is fit and he overcame the stress tests. He is not a candidate to start… but he can play 30 or 40 minutes.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Both teams are going into Der Klassiker with midweek wins in the Champions League group stage. Bayern beat Viktoria Plzen 5-0 while Dortmund earned a 4-1 away win at Sevilla. “Dortmund are a good team. They added some good players, lost some good ones too but they built a good team,” Nagelsmann said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...

“Especially when they defend deep and they can then hit you on the break. We saw that against Sevilla. They are playing a good season and it will be a good game. But what is important is that we are winners in the end,” he added.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 05:13:18 pm
Next Story

What the success of Vikram Vedha says about the failure of the multiplex

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 07: Latest News