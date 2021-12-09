Bayern’s Kimmich out with lung problem after Covid infection

December 9, 2021 6:21:34 pm
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich doesn’t expect to play until next month because of the effects of a coronavirus infection, he said Thursday.
Kimmich said in October he was not vaccinated against the virus, forcing him to miss games while isolating after contact with infected people. After Kimmich voiced reservations about vaccines in a televised interview, his stance was criticized by public health experts and some politicians.
ℹ️ Der #FCBayern wird seine noch ausstehenden Spiele bis zum Jahresende ohne Joshua #Kimmich absolvieren.
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) December 9, 2021
Kimmich tested positive for the virus last month and his isolation period ended Wednesday.
“I’m happy my self-isolation caused by the coronavirus has ended,” Kimmich said on the Bayern website. “I’m doing very well, but I’m not yet able to train fully because of light infiltrations in my lungs. I’ll therefore do some rehabilitative training and can’t wait to be fully back in action in January.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-