Bayern vs Sevilla, UEFA Super Cup 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match live?

UEFA Super Cup 2020 Live Streaming: The Budapest match is being viewed by UEFA as a test for their ‘Return to Play’ plans. (FILE)

Bayern vs Sevilla, UEFA Super Cup 2020 Live Score Streaming: UEFA Super Cup 2020 is here where the Champions League winners Bayern Munich will play against Europa League winners Sevilla tonight (Friday night) at Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Interestingly, football fans are returning to the stadium here at Budapest. The European soccer’s governing body had confirmed in last month. All games in the recent Champions League and Europa League final-stage mini-tournaments were behind closed doors, but UEFA’s executive committee ruled that up to 30% of the 67,215 capacity Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital can be taken by fans.

The Budapest match is being viewed by UEFA as a test for their ‘Return to Play’ plans. It has not yet been decided whether only local fans will be allowed to attend the match or also travelling supporters.

The Super Cup is seen as Europe’s international club season opener, featuring the previous season’s Champions League winner against the Europa League winner.

Bayern flew into Budapest on Wednesday with a full squad, including Leroy Sané, who could win his first trophy for the Munich club, and Serge Gnabry, who scored a hat trick in Friday’s 8-0 rout of Schalke.

Sevilla is playing its first competitive game of 2020-21 and will likely give a debut to Ivan Rakitic after the Croatian midfielder arrived from Barcelona on Sept. 1.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Sevilla UEFA Super Cup live?

Bayern vs Sevilla match in the The UEFA Super Cup will be broadcast in India on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch Bayern vs Sevilla live in India on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD on TV (Friday, 12:30 am IST). THe Bayern vs Sevilla live stream in India will also be available on digital platform Sony LIV.

With PTI inputs

