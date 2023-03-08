scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Bayern vs PSG Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe UEFA Champions League match live telecast in india

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Score Updates UEFA Champions League Football Match Today: Bayern won the first leg in Paris with a goal from former PSG player Kingsley Coman, but the team's approach in the return match will be closely watched.

Bayern vs PSG live streamBayern vs PSG UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: Both teams are without key players ahead of Wednesday's game. (AP)

Bayern Munich vs PSG Live Score Updates UEFA Champions League Match Today: Bayern Munich leads Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the round of 16 of the Champions League. They will meet in the second leg at the Allianz Arena in Germany on Wednesday. PSG will be without Neymar, who will have season-ending surgery on his ankle. That will keep him out for up to four months. Qatar-backed PSG is still waiting to win its first Champions League title and is in danger of another disappointing exit from the competition.

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann wants his team to “get at” Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Kylian Mbappé wants to add more goals to his PSG scoring record.

Here is all you need to know about the game.

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich vs PSG?

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich vs PSG will be played on Wednesday night (technically Thursday as per IST), March 8, 2023.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich vs PSG going to be held?

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich vs PSG will take place at the Allianz Arena (Munich).

What time does the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich vs PSG begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich vs PSG will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich vs PSG?

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich vs PSG will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich vs PSG?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich vs PSG will be available on SonyLiv.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 16:34 IST
