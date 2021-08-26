Bayern romps to 12-0 win over 5th-tier team in German Cup

Bayern Munich’s reserves routed fifth-tier side Bremer SV 12-0 in their rescheduled German Cup game to ease into the second round.

The match was supposed to have been played on Aug. 6 but it was postponed to Wednesday due to a number of coronavirus infections among the Bremen-based team’s players.

Bremer SV coach Benjamin Eta had called it a ‘game for the ages’ and said that his personal wish was to see counterpart Julian Nagelsmann ‘jumping up because he’s unhappy.’

Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting celebrates scoring their tenth goal (REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer)

Nagelsmann had very little jumping to do, however, as his heavily rotated team took a 5-0 lead by halftime, with Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scoring a hat trick.

The Bayern coach had left Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer in Munich, while Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry all were on the bench. Kingsley Coman and Lukas Hernendez hadn’t recovered from their injuries, so Omar Richards made his Bayern debut at left back.

Choupo-Moting fired in off the underside of the crossbar to open the scoring in the eighth minute and Jamal Musiala made it 2-0 in the 16th. Musiala would have had a second goal in the 27th but Bremer defender Jan-Luca Warm’s attempted clearance resulted in an own goal, seconds before Choupo-Moting scored his second. He completed his hat trick a few minutes later.

Nagelsmann made three changes at the break but there was no respite for the home team.

Substitute Malik Tillman scored shortly after the restart on his senior debut for Bayern, then Musiala fired in another.

Leroy Sane who was whistled by the Bayern fans in his previous game scored with an effort that went in off the post in the 65th. He winked as he was congratulated by teammates.

The home side went down to 10 men in the 77th when Udo Nobile was sent off for hauling back the 19-year-old Tillmann. Nobile was applauded off by the home fans.

Michael Cuisance, Choupo-Moting, Bouna Sarr and Corentin Tolisso all scored in the final minutes.