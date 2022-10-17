scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané out with thigh muscle injury

Bayern next plays Wednesday against Augsburg in the second round of the German Cup before visiting Hoffenheim on Saturday

Medical examinations showed that Sané tore a left thigh muscle during Sunday's 5-0 win over Freiburg, the Bavarian club said.

Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sané will be out “for the time being” after injuring his left thigh, the German club said on Monday.

Medical examinations showed that Sané tore a left thigh muscle during Sunday’s 5-0 win over Freiburg, the Bavarian club said. It didn’t specify how long Sané might spend on the sidelines, only that “FC Bayern will be without Leroy Sané for the time being.” Sané played 76 minutes and scored in the win over Freiburg.

Bayern next plays Wednesday against Augsburg in the second round of the German Cup before visiting Hoffenheim on Saturday in the Bundesliga and Barcelona in the Champions League next week.

Sané is a key player for Germany ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. His Bayern and Germany teammate Thomas Müller left last week’s Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen with what coach Julian Nagelsmann said was an issue with his back and did not play against Freiburg.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 04:40:58 pm
