Toggle Menu
Bayern Munich win record seventh straight Bundesliga titlehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/bayern-munich-win-record-seventh-straight-bundesliga-title-5735348/

Bayern Munich win record seventh straight Bundesliga title

Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben scored in their last Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich to clinch a record-extending seventh straight league title after routing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on Saturday.

Kingsley Coman celebrates scoring Bayern Munich’s first goal with David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich and Thiago (REUTERS)

Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben scored in their last Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich to clinch a record-extending seventh straight league title after routing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on Saturday.

Ribery was honored for 10 years of service before the game, and Robben for 12, and both wingers repaid the tributes after coming on as second-half substitutes.

Ribery eluded two Frankfurt defenders before chipping Kevin Trapp to sign off in style in the 72nd minute. Seven minutes later, David Alaba gave Robben a tap-in.

Kingsley Coman, David Alaba and Renato Sanches also scored to ensure Bayern finished two points ahead of Borussia Dortmund, which kept the pressure on to the last by winning at Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0.

It was the first time Bayern clinched the league title in its own stadium since moving into its new home in 2005 and the first time it was decided on the final day since 2009 when Wolfsburg finished ahead of the Bavarian powerhouse.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 FA Cup Live Streaming, Manchester City vs Watford: When and where to watch MCI vs WAT, TV channel, time in IST
2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic banned for violent conduct in LA Galaxy victory
3 No Champions League reforms without consent of stakeholders: UEFA