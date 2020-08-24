‘What an achievement’: Football world reacts to Bayern celebrating sixth UCL title

Bayern Munich celebrate winning the Champions League. (Reuters)

Bayern Munich on Sunday night secured a 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain to win their sixth UEFA Champions League title. The solitary goal, which came in the 59th minute of the contest was scored by Kingsley Coman, who interestingly was considered ahead of Ivan Perisic in Bayern’s starting line up.

With this win, Bayern completed a second treble in seven years, while PSG’s wait for the prestigious crown extended.

Here are a few reactions:

There it is! You have definitely earned this trophy, @FCBayern – an indescribable feeling that I like to think back to day after day! 😉 Greetings to Lisbon and enjoy this very special moment! 🎉🏆 #UCL #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/oez4jiM39p — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) August 23, 2020

Glückwunsch an das Team! 👏🏾 https://t.co/JhrefwpQpK — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) August 23, 2020

Déçu de ne pas conclure cette année avec la plus belle des récompenses mais la vie est faite ainsi.On s’est battu de toutes nos forces. Félicitations au Bayern.

Et un grand merci pour votre soutien. — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) August 24, 2020

YOU DESERVE IT! 🙌🏼 Hansi you did an amazing job. You’re a great person, you’re a great coach! ❤️ What an achievement. 🙏🏼 @FCBayern — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) August 23, 2020

Who would have guessed it a kid from Canada, Edmonton Alberta. Most people don’t even know where that. Where it snows I’m talking -40 weather, he’s now a champion league winner 😌💪🏾🙏🏾 #AD19⚡️ — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) August 24, 2020

Finally going back home with Daddy again – I missed you ❤️🏆 @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/JkutVEikPP — Jérôme Boateng (@JeromeBoateng) August 23, 2020

