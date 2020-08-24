‘What an achievement’: Football world reacts to Bayern celebrating sixth UCL title

scorecardresearch
By: Sports Desk | Published: August 24, 2020 10:57:17 am
Bayern Munich celebrate winning the Champions League. (Reuters)

Bayern Munich on Sunday night secured a 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain to win their sixth UEFA Champions League title. The solitary goal, which came in the 59th minute of the contest was scored by Kingsley Coman, who interestingly was considered ahead of Ivan Perisic in Bayern’s starting line up.

With this win, Bayern completed a second treble in seven years, while PSG’s wait for the prestigious crown extended.

Here are a few reactions:

Bayern Munich are the new Champions League winners
