Bayern Munich vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The match ended with Munich completing a 8-2 victory over Barcelona.(AP Photo)

UEFA Champions League 2020, Bayern Munich vs Lyon Football Live Score Streaming: Bayern Munich will lock horns with Lyon in the second semifinal of the UEFA Champions League. Bayern are entering the contest after securing a thumping 8-2 win over Barcelona. Lyon, on the other hand, have been one of the surprise package this year. They will enter the match high on confidence after eliminating powerhouses Juventus and Manchester City.

The last time the French club reached this stage was back in 2010. Lyon were then eliminated by Bayern Munich, with the German club securing a 4-0 win over two legs.

When is the Champions League semifinal match between Bayern Munich and Lyon?

The Champions League semifinal match between Bayern Munich and Lyon will be played on August 20, 2020.

Where is the Champions League semifinal match between Bayern Munich and Lyon going to be held?

The Champions League semifinal match between Bayern Munich and Lyon will be played at the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

What time does the Champions League semifinal match between Bayern Munich and Lyon begin?

The Champions League qsemifinal match between Bayern Munich and Lyon will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League semifinal match between Bayern Munich and Lyon?

The Champions League semifinal match between Bayern Munich and Lyon will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League semifinal match between Bayern Munich and Lyon?

The live streaming of the Champions League semifinal match between Bayern Munich and Lyon will be available on SonyLiv.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd