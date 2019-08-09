Watch: Bayern Munich hammer amateur side FC Rottach-Egern 23-0 in pre-season friendly

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich scored a whopping 23 times in a pre-season friendly clash against amateur side FC Rottach-Egern. A total of eleven players registered their names on the scoresheet, out of which five completed hat-tricks.

The flurry of goals began with Portugal star Renato Sanches scoring in the sixth minute of the match with a close-range effort. The lead was doubled less than two minutes later and then Robert Lewandowski made it 3-0 in the ninth minute.

The German giants didn’t let their guard down or show mercy for a minute, even as the goals kept coming. Lewandowski scored the fourth goal of the match in the 16th minute and Sanches added one more in the 20th minute.

The Polish striker then went on to complete his hat-trick in the 29th minute and five minutes later after the half-hour mark, Serge Gnabry joined the party. Corentin Tolisso was phenomenal as the French star netted four times inside five minutes to take Bayern’s scoreline into double digits, and Bayern went into the break with the scoreline reading 11-0.

The second half didn’t start much better for the amateur squad with Thomas Muller scored the 12th goal just four minutes after the match restarted. He went on to complete his hat-trick in the 88th minute.

Kwasi Reidt and Leon Goretzka were the other two Bayern stars who scored hattricks. New Zealand youngster Sarpreet Singh and Alex Nollenberger also got their names on the scoresheet, while Lard Dietrich scored an own goal to complete the 23-0 rout.

Interestingly, Bayern had smashed 20 goals in a friendly against the same side last year.