scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Live now

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Live Updates: All eyes on Lewandowski in UEFA Champions League blockbuster

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022 Live Score Streaming and Updates: Bayern host FC Barcelona at Allianz Arena.

By: Sports Desk
September 13, 2022 10:33:11 pm
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Live | EFA Champions League 2022Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022 Live: Follow live action from Allianz Stadium.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League Live Score Streaming and Updates: Robert Lewandowski is back in Germany to face former team Bayern Munich, with both teams coming off opening wins. Lewandowski has nine goals in his first six matches with the Catalan club, including a hat trick in the 5-1 win against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League opener. He has been leading a high-powered Barcelona attack that has outscored opponents 20-2 in six games in all competitions.

Follow Bayern vs Barcelona 2022 Live Score and Updates below

Live Blog

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Live Score Updates: Follow UEFA Champions League 2022 Live Action Below

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Live Football Streaming Online Today Match: Here are the Squads

Bayern Munich possible starting XI: Neuer; Pavard, De Ligt, L Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Mane

Barcelona possible starting XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 10:33:11 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments