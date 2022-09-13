Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, Champions League Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, Champions League 2022/2023 Live Streaming Details: Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann will decide only shortly before the game which central defenders will face Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski as he returns to Munich for their Champions League Group C match on Tuesday.

When is the Champions League between Barcelona and Bayern Munich?

The Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be played on September 14, 2022.

Where is the Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich going to be held?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Champions League match will be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

What time does the Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich begin?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Champions League match will be aired live on the Sony Ten Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich?

Advertisement

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Champions League match can be live streamed on Sony Liv.