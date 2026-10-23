Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany hospitalised after collapsing at training

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany had to be rushed to the hospital late on Friday after he collapsed during a training session for the second team that the 40-year-old was observing.

According to a report from Reuters, the former Belgian defender had been nursing a virus in recent days ⁠and ​had missed some of his team’s training sessions.

“Kompany will undergo comprehensive examinations at the hospital and remain under medical care,” Bayern Munich stated. “In the meantime, his coaching staff will manage training and match-related activities.”

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Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl said that the manager will be given “all the time he needs” to recover.