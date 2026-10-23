Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany hospitalised after collapsing at training

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany had to be rushed to the hospital late on Friday after he collapsed during a training session for the second team that the 40-year-old was observing.
According to a report from Reuters, the former Belgian defender had been nursing a virus in recent days and had missed some of his team’s training sessions.
“Kompany will undergo comprehensive examinations at the hospital and remain under medical care,” Bayern Munich stated. “In the meantime, his coaching staff will manage training and match-related activities.”
Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl said that the manager will be given “all the time he needs” to recover.
“Vincent Kompany’s health is our top priority,” Eberl was quoted as saying. “We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure that he recovers quickly. Vinnie (Kompany) will receive all the necessary medical care and support, as well as all the time he needs.”
Bayern Munich are currently on top of the Bundesliga standings and the incident happened after the Bavarian giants were held 2-2 at home by England club Arsenal in the Champions League earlier this week. Bayern Munich are scheduled to travel to Freiburg on Sunday.
After his viral infection forced him to miss a training session and a press conference on Tuesday, Kompany had returned to the dugout for Wednesday’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Champions League.
Following that match, Kompany acknowledged he tried to push through the illness and failed to heed the signals from his body.
He was at Manchester City for 11 years as a player, a stint which saw him win four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.
“Everyone at Manchester City is wishing a speedy recovery to our former captain and club legend, Vincent Kompany,” said City in a post on social media. “Get well soon, Vinny.”