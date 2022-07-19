Bayern Munich sign Dutch defender De Ligt from Juventus

Bayern Munich have signed Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus on a deal until 2027, the Bundesliga champions said on Tuesday.

According to Juventus, the centre back was signed for a fee of €67 million, rising up by a potential 10 million euros based on performance-related bonuses.

Chelsea were also reportedly in the hunt but de Ligt was always keen on a switch to the Bayern. The German juggernaut recently sold their talisman Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

Juventus, meanwhile, have acquired the services of Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria from Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain respectively.

“De Ligt was a top target for us. With signings like this, the big aims that we have are achievable,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a statement.

🗣️ @mdeligt_04: "It's an amazing honour and I'm really happy to be here." 🔴⚪ The reaction to our latest signing 🔥#ServusDeLigt pic.twitter.com/Rt1ifOkj83 — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) July 19, 2022

“I’m very happy to become a player for this great club. FC Bayern are the most successful club in Germany, one of the most successful clubs in Europe and in the world. I felt the genuine appreciation from the sporting management, the coach and the board right from the start, which convinced me. On top of that, FC Bayern is a brilliantly run club with big aims. I’m very glad that I’m now becoming part of the FC Bayern story,” de Ligt in a statement.

De Ligt joined the Ajax academy at the age of nine and made his professional debut for the Dutch champions in 2016 at the age of 17, scoring his first goal in the same game. De Ligt is the youngest captain in Ajax’s history to date and the youngest debutant for the Dutch national team since 1945.

In 2019, after a total of 117 competitive appearances (13 goals), he celebrated the double of the league and cup with Ajax before joining Juventus in Serie A.

He lifted one league title, one cup and one Italian Super Cup with the Turin-based club where he made 117 appearances and scored eight goals in all competitions. At international level for Netherlands, he has 38 caps and two goals.