Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Bayern Munich rebukes Gnabry for ‘amateurish’ Paris fashion visit

Bayern players' off-field activities have been in focus after goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke his leg while skiing.

Serge GnabryBayern Munich's Serge Gnabry trained earlier Tuesday with his teammates . (Reuters File)
Bayern Munich rebukes Gnabry for 'amateurish' Paris fashion visit
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžic has criticized forward Serge Gnabry for an “amateurish” trip to Paris Fashion Week in between games as Bayern’s new year got off to a mixed start with two draws.

Gnabry posted pictures of himself in various outfits on Instagram Sunday during a day off after Bayern drew 1-1 with Leipzig on Saturday. He was back in the team for Tuesday’s game with Cologne but was substituted at halftime as Bayern needed a 90th-minute goal to salvage another 1-1 draw.

“That is amateurish. It’s exactly what I don’t like. It’s not Bayern Munich to go messing around when you have a day off,” Salihamidžic said after the game late Tuesday in comments reported by German agency dpa.

“A day off is meant to be for resting yourself so that you can push on in the next game,” said Salihamidžic, who said he would discuss the matter further with Gnabry.

Bayern players’ off-field activities have been in focus after goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke his leg while skiing during time off after the World Cup. He is ruled out for the rest of the season.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 21:39 IST
