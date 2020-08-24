Bayern Munich win sixth UEFA Champions League as Kingsley Coman sinks PSG

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League with his teammates. (Source: Reuters)

Bayern Munich won the UEFA Champions League for the sixth time after beating first-time finalists Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in a spectator-less final at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon on Sunday.

In front of just a few hundred people, including the coronavirus-checked players and officials, it was the Paris-born Kingsley Coman who scored the only goal of the match as the Bavarians won the premier competition after seven years.

After a feisty first half involving shots off the woodwork for Robert Lewandowski and two saves from Manuel Neuer against Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Coman scored the only goal of the game when he glanced home a cross from Joshua Kimmich in the 59th minute.

PSG substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting missed two late opportunities to level for the French side, who are still waiting to win their first Champions League title after billions of euros of investment from the Qatar royal family.

With this win, Bayern Munich are the first side in European Cup/Champions League history to win 100 percent of their games in a single campaign en route to lifting the trophy (11 wins).

Bayern joins deposed champion Liverpool as six-time champions of Europe, only behind AC Milan (7) and Real Madrid (13).

