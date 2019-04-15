Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer out for two weeks with calf injury

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss about two weeks with a muscle fiber tear in his calf and defender Mats Hummels is out for a few days with a thigh strain.

The Bundesliga club says doctor Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt diagnosed the injuries after the 4-1 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Sunday. Neuer injured his calf with no other players involved and limped off in the 53rd minute.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac said it was the same left calf that caused Neuer to miss games two weeks before. Neuer also had a thumb injury at the time.

Neuer will miss Bayern’s league and cup games against Werder Bremen and the league match at Nuremberg. Bayern, which leads Borussia Dortmund by one point, is also bidding to reach the German Cup final.

The 33-year-old Neuer made only three league appearances for Bayern last season because of a hairline fracture in his left foot and was only confirmed late for Germany’s World Cup squad last year.